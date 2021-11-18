Manor High School teacher accused of hitting non-verbal autistic student, police say

A Manor High School teacher faces a felony assault charge after a group of students told authorities they saw him hitting a non-verbal autistic student Wednesday morning.

District officials said the students witnessed the incident through a classroom window and recorded it. The students then alerted campus administrators, who called police.

Travis County sheriff’s deputies were called to the campus at 12700 Gregg Manor Road around 11 a.m. A student had shared with school district police a video that showed the teacher, identified in an arrest affidavit as Melvin D. Tealer, hitting the student on his head and face, according to authorities.

More: Federal judge blocks Gov. Abbott's ban on mask mandates in schools

More: Gov. Abbott calls on TEA to report 'pornography' in schools for prosecution

Another teacher, who also witnessed the incident, provided a written statement to school police detailing that Tealer repeatedly hit the student on his head, face and jaw in a “violent and abusive manner,” the affidavit stated.

Tealer told police that in the boy’s state of aggression because of his non-verbal autism, he became defensive and that he struck the boy on his head and face multiple times. He told police that he was alone in the classroom with other students, adding that the boy typically only responds to him. One of the ways to get him to respond and calm down is by using aggression, including hitting with the hand to his body or head, Tealer told police. But that is not a common district practice, according to the affidavit.

Tealer was arrested Wednesday and charged with injury to a disabled person, a third-degree felony. He was booked into the Travis County Jail with bail set at $12,000. He was not in jail on Thursday, according to online records.

Superintendent Andre Spencer said in a written statement on the district’s Facebook page that the safety of Manor students is its top priority and that this was an isolated incident. He said that the act “does not reflect the vision, mission, beliefs, values or behaviors of our collective district.”

Story continues

“We want to assure you that we are doing everything we can to support our scholars and the Manor High School campus,” the statement said. “Our district is committed to the wellness of every scholar, and we will continue to take any and all steps necessary to follow through on this commitment as our entire school community continues to be impacted by these challenging times.”

Spencer said the incident has been reported to the appropriate outside entities for further investigation.

The district did not say how long Tealer has been employed with the Manor school district or his current employment status. His Facebook page says he studied at St. Philip's College in San Antonio and studied human resource management at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Manor High School teacher accused of hitting autistic student