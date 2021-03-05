Manor man pleads guilty in 2 drug overdose deaths

Mar. 5—A Manor man who has cooperated with prosecutors in a case against a co-defendant pleaded guilty Friday to two drug delivery resulting in death charges.

Jeremy S. Mason, 35, admitted guilt during a virtual court appearance in connection with two fatal drug overdoses in 2017. His "exemplary" cooperation with prosecutors was noted during the hearing and will be repeated during a sentencing hearing later this year, said Assistant District Attorney Anthony Iannamorelli.

"We would not have had a case against Demetrius Christmas without Jeremy Mason," Iannamorelli said. "That's a big part of this."

Mason identified Christmas, 32, of Turtle Creek, as the person from whom he purchased fentanyl-laced heroin and later sold it to Paul Lucas, 21, of Murrysville, and Jeffrey Gettemy Jr., 30, of Greensburg. Lucas, 21, was found dead on April 13, 2017 and Gettemy, 30, died May 31, 2017. Mason testified against Christmas during a preliminary hearing.

Judge Tim Krieger sentenced Christmas in October to serve two concurrent 9- to 18-year state prison sentences after Christmas pleaded guilty to the charges. According to police, Lucas paid Mason $70 for the drugs he purchased from Christmas. During a previous court appearance, Mason testified he paid Christmas $60 for drugs he sold to Gettemy.

Mason has been held at the Westmoreland County Prison in connection with the charges since September 2017. He does not have a plea agreement with prosecutors and his sentence will be up to Krieger.

"Certainly, the court will consider anything the Commonwealth has to say and anything (defense attorney) Mr. (Patrick) Thomassey has to say," Krieger said.

Mason also pleaded guilty to drug possession charges. Each drug delivery resulting in death count carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.