Manor Police Department investigating after woman's body found near U.S. 290

Manor police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found early Monday along the side of a road.

Officers found the body of a 54-year-old woman at the intersection of Gregg Manor Road and U.S. 290 East at 2:48 a.m. The woman's name is not being released until all family members have been notified, officials said.

The Travis County medical examiner is investigating the cause of death.

More: Police investigate shooting in Southeast Austin that left 1 dead Monday

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Marshall Surovik at 512-215-8405 or at msurovik@manortx.gov.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Manor police investigating after woman's body found near U.S. 290