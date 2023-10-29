Manor police officer interrupts burglary in progress; 5 juveniles arrested

MANOR, Texas - Five Austin juveniles are facing numerous charges after Manor police say an officer saw them burglarizing a gas station and fleeing in a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning.

On Oct. 28, just before 3 a.m., a Manor officer saw a vehicle backed into a parking spot in front of the Texaco on Tillgang Pass with the back passenger door and trunk open.

When the officer pulled into the parking lot, several people ran out of the store through a broken glass panel on the front door. Four got into the waiting vehicle, which immediately fled onto the highway. One was unable to get in before the vehicle fled and was detained, police say.

A Manor sergeant located the vehicle, later identified as a freshly stolen Hyundai from Austin, moments later on E. US 290 unoccupied. The Hyundai had several dozen Delta and nicotine vape cartridges and other items believed stolen from the Texaco.

The four who fled in the Hyundai were found hiding in a nearby field by K-9 deputies from the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

All five suspects are facing various chargers, including burglary of a building, engaging in organized criminal activity, unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal trespass in a vehicle, and evading arrest or detention.

One of the five also had a warrant for aggravated robbery.