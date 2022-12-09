Manor Township police say missing Cowansville teen is in 'immediate danger'

Dec. 9—Manor Township police in Armstrong County are seeking a missing teenager believed to be in immediate danger.

Haley Kreider, 13, who also is known as Cameron, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Thursday. Police said the teen was last seen walking from the vicinity of Armstrong Junior Senior High School toward Kibuks Motorcycles, and was believed to be in the area of Applewold, which is across the Allegheny River from Kittanning.

The teen was reported to be suicidal and is believed to be in immediate physical danger, according to police. Authorities said they searched unsuccessfully for hours on Thursday and planned to resume Friday morning.

A resident of Cowansville, they have short brown hair, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. They were reported to be wearing baggy black pants and a black T-shirt on top of a black long-sleeved T-shirt.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 911.

