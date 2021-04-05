A man's 16-year cold-case death in Kansas has been officially ruled a homicide after authorities exhumed his body, FBI said

Azmi Haroun
·1 min read
FBI logo
The FBI seal is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, DC on July 5, 2016. - The FBI said Tuesday it will not recommend charges over Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server as secretary of state, but said she had been "extremely careless" in her handling of top secret data. The decision not to recommend prosecution will come as a huge relief for the presumptive Democratic nominee whose White House campaign has been dogged by the months-long probe. Photo by YURI GRIPAS/AFP via Getty Images

The mysterious 2004 death of Kansas man Alonzo Brooks has been ruled a homicide by the FBI, 16 years later.

Brooks, a Black man, was found dead in a creek in La Cygne, Kansas, in 2004, and authorities for years investigated whether his killing was racially motivated or a hate crime.

"We knew that Alonzo Brooks died under very suspicious circumstances," said Acting US Attorney Duston Slinkard. "This new examination by a team of the world's best forensic pathologists and experts establishes it was no accident. Alonzo Brooks was killed. We are doing everything we can, and will spare no resources, to bring those responsible to justice."

The determination was made after Brooks' body was exhumed and taken to Dover Air Force Base.

The cold case investigation into Brooks' death had been dormant since 2019, and the FBI was offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of anyone involved in Brooks' death.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Alonzo Brooks' Death Ruled a Homicide in Major Update to Unsolved Mysteries Case

    Nine months after Alonzo Brooks' body was exhumed, a new autopsy conducted by the FBI confirmed his death was not accidental. Keep scrolling for the latest in this 17-year-old cold case.

  • New autopsy report reveals 2004 death of Alonzo Brooks was a homicide

    The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in Alonzo’s murder.

  • Teach Your Dog to Read Cue Cards and Identify Colors Through PetSmart's New 'Brain Games' Class

    PetSmart's new Brain Games training program uses games to teach your dog about the power of choice and how to communicate their personal preferences

  • Man shot and killed in Kings County, deputies say

    Police found 29-year-old Jonathan Sanchez dead with several gunshot wounds to his body.

  • Man who was missing for several weeks found dead on banks of river

    The body of a missing man from New Jersey was found on the banks of a river after weeks of extensive searches.

  • Agatha and Poirot: Partners in Crime served to get ‘ze little grey cells’ working

    This Easter wasn’t exactly brimming with great TV, so thank goodness for the Bank Holiday treat of Agatha and Poirot: Partners in Crime (ITV). A beautifully besuited Richard E Grant took us through the author’s life and the creation of her most beloved character, aided by archive recordings. They included an excerpt from a rare interview with Agatha Christie, in which she was asked about her “fascination” with crime. “I don’t know that I’m very fascinated about it,” she replied.“I just started writing about it and then one continues, doesn’t one?” Initially, the presence of celebrity talking heads gave cause for alarm – what was Gavin & Stacey’s Joanna Page doing here, or Birds of a Feather’s Lesley Joseph? Why was Marcus Wareing, in full MasterChef mode, saying, “To get the best out of someone you need to be pushed to be the best”? But all of them had either appeared in a Christie adaptation or counted themselves among her devoted fans, and their enthusiasm was clear. Plus, Wareing was able to rustle up a meal of which Christie would have approved: lobster with cream, followed by a Delicious Death chocolate cake with cream. Cream was a theme. The author, her great-grandson told us, liked nothing better than drinking it from a giant mug (health fanatics take note: she lived to 85).

  • Bucs' Carlton Davis apologizes after using anti-Asian slur he thought meant 'lame'

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis tweeted a word used as an anti-Asian slur. He said it has a different meaning in South Florida.

  • Lions held visits for two free agent defensive backs

    Dunbar and Parks each remain unsigned

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz's media blitz publicized a federal investigation. Legal experts say that poses risks

    Rep. Matt Gaetz is pursuing a risky strategy in publicizing a federal investigation against him, according to legal experts.

  • New poll shows majority of Americans care more about prioritizing the safety of children at the border than increased security

    The poll suggests immigration is a weak point so far for Biden, as more Americans disapprove than approve of how he is handling the border situation.

  • Dramatic video shows police shut down Easter church service and threaten worshippers with fines for breaking COVID-19 rules

    Video footage shows worshippers at London's Christ the King Polish Church being threatened with fines and arrests for attending a Good Friday service.

  • Beto O’Rourke Won’t Count Himself Out of 2022 Texas Governor’s Race

    "Nothing I said would preclude me from considering a run in the future," O'Rourke said

  • Report: Bill Belichick becoming ‘more collaborative’ with staff for NFL draft

    This could be a good thing for the Patriots going forward.

  • Maria Bakalova's Trippy SAG Awards Gown Took 500 Hours to Make

    The stunning Dior dress also featured 400 handmade flowers.

  • One of country's largest sugar maples removed for safety

    A sugar maple tree that has watched over a New Hampshire home for more than 200 years and was one of the largest of its kind in the United States is coming down because of safety concerns. It has been recognized by the New Hampshire Big Tree Program and appears in the National Register of Champion Trees. It is considered the second largest sugar maple after one in Virginia, according to Rose Tileson, the manager of American Forests’ National Champion Trees program.

  • MLB pulls All-Star game out of Atlanta

    Following controversy generated by Georgia's restrictive new voting law, "The View" co-hosts weigh in on more companies condemning the new bill.

  • Designer Mossimo Giannulli, husband to Lori Loughlin, released from prison

    Lori Loughlin’s husband will serve out the rest of his term in home confinement for his part in the college admissions scandal after he was originally sentenced to five months in jail.

  • South Korean period drama axed after backlash against Chinese 'cultural imperialism'

    A big-budget South Korean historical drama has been taken off air after viewers accused the scriptwriter of capitulating to “cultural imperialism” from China to rewrite history. The 16-part series, “Joseon Exorcist”, was withdrawn by Seoul Broadcasting System after it received a hostile public reception after just two episodes, with the scriptwriter and cast issuing apologies. Condemnation of the series has broadened into criticism of China for attempting - once again - to expropriate swathes of Korean culture. Viewers were outraged about historical inaccuracies as well as by the leading characters wearing Chinese clothing and eating dishes more readily served in China, including mooncakes, dumplings and “century eggs”. The South Korean television watchdog had received more than 3,900 complaints by March 24, two days after the second episode aired, a number of public petitions were started on the Korean president’s official web site and at least a dozen companies withdrew advertising and sponsorship, the JoongAng Daily reported. “I sincerely apologise for the trouble my inconsiderate script has caused to viewers over the past few days”, Park Kye-ok, the scriptwriter, said in a statement. “I should have learned from my past mistakes and presented a better story as a writer. I made viewers angry with my lack of judgement”. Mr Park was the target of similar criticism last year for a television project titled “Mr Queen”. And while broadcaster SBS has claimed that “Joseon Exorcist” did not receive foreign capital, it has been reported that Mr Park is under contract to a production firm in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, while a Chinese employee of the company is based at his offices in Seoul and also works for the state-controlled China Daily newspaper. Beijing has used a heavy hand in other screen projects, with the live-action version of Disney's “Mulan” igniting controversy last year after the company allegedly turned a blind eye to China’s human rights record in return for Chinese investment.

  • Kansas Woman Arrested After Telling Daughter She Was Shot as April Fools' Prank

    A Kansas woman was charged with unlawful request of emergency service assistance after an April Fools' prank where she told her daughter she was shot.

  • Jeff Gladney turns himself in on felony assault charge

    Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney has turned himself into Dallas County Jail to face an assault charge from an April 2 incident. KTVT reports that a warrant for third degree felony family violence assault had been issued for Gladney. He posted a $10,000 bond after his arrest on a charge that carries a possible jail sentence [more]