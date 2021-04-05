A man's 16-year cold-case death in Kansas has been officially ruled a homicide after authorities exhumed his body, FBI said

The FBI seal is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, DC on July 5, 2016. - The FBI said Tuesday it will not recommend charges over Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server as secretary of state, but said she had been "extremely careless" in her handling of top secret data. The decision not to recommend prosecution will come as a huge relief for the presumptive Democratic nominee whose White House campaign has been dogged by the months-long probe. Photo by YURI GRIPAS/AFP via Getty Images

The FBI has determined that the 2004 death of Alonzo Brooks was a a homicide.

The mysterious 2004 death of Kansas man Alonzo Brooks has been ruled a homicide by the FBI, 16 years later.

Brooks, a Black man, was found dead in a creek in La Cygne, Kansas, in 2004, and authorities for years investigated whether his killing was racially motivated or a hate crime.

"We knew that Alonzo Brooks died under very suspicious circumstances," said Acting US Attorney Duston Slinkard. "This new examination by a team of the world's best forensic pathologists and experts establishes it was no accident. Alonzo Brooks was killed. We are doing everything we can, and will spare no resources, to bring those responsible to justice."

The determination was made after Brooks' body was exhumed and taken to Dover Air Force Base.

The cold case investigation into Brooks' death had been dormant since 2019, and the FBI was offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of anyone involved in Brooks' death.

