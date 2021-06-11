Man's arrest leads to fentanyl seizure in Duluth

Jun. 11—The Duluth Police Department and Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force identified and arrested a 40-year-old man accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony domestic assault by strangulation and terroristic threats.

The Monday arrest occurred while officers were patrolling the 700 block of West Third Street, according to a news release from the Duluth Police Department. The News Tribune generally does not name suspects until they've been formally charged.

A follow-up search warrant on the man's vehicle resulted in the seizure of 16 grams of fentanyl. He was lodged in the St. Louis County Jail for first-degree sale of a controlled substance in addition to the original charges out of Carlton County.

"We always strive to protect the community from opioids," said Lt. Jeff Kazel of the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. "As we know, the overdose rate has increased dramatically with COVID-19, and the stresses and isolation that has come with it. We are thankful for the Task Force partnerships that we have. Information that the Cloquet Police Department provided was crucial in making this arrest."

The man has three previous first-degree robbery convictions, a heroin sale conviction and is currently out on pretrial release for a separate firearm and heroin sales charge.