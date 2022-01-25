Man's attempt at escaping custody in court ends quickly

Jan. 25—A Carthage man was in custody Monday after authorities said he assaulted two deputies in trying to escape after appearing for a hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court in Joplin.

Jacob Lee Jones, 21, had been ordered into custody by Judge Gayle Crane on separate charges in the Joplin branch of Jasper County Circuit Court but then attempted to flee, according to Jasper County Chief Deputy Derek Walrod.

"He attempted to run back toward the door where the old jury rooms were, but that was locked," Walrod said.

Jones made it out of the courtroom and into another court office before he encountered another locked door, Walrod said. Deputies apprehended him at that point.

Two deputies injured while thwarting the escape attempt were to able to return to duty. Their injuries were termed minor, Walrod said.

Jones could now face additional charges on top of those for which he went to court — the sheriff's department submitted two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, property damage and resisting arrest.

Jasper County Prosecutor Theresa Kenney said any charges are likely to be filed Tuesday morning. Jones had reported to court Monday on a charge of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle filed in 2019, according to court records. He has also been charged with a count of drug possession stemming from a 2020 incident, according to those records.