Man's behavior, not gender, accounts for charge, prosecutor says

Sep. 9—A former Trinity man faces a felony charge in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol while his former girlfriend, who was with him, did not because the man's behavior before and after the riot was vastly different, a federal prosecutor said in a recent court filing.

Bradley Stuart Bennett's public defender, Leza Lee Driscoll, argued in a filing last month that the behavior of Bennett and Elizabeth Rose Williams, who accompanied him into the Capitol and was indicted along with him in March 2021, was essentially the same. Bennett being charged with a felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding while Williams was not charged with that was a case of selective prosecution based on gender, Driscoll argued.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann Krasinski responded in a filing earlier this month that there is no comparison between the two cases.

"The government sought a felony charge against Bennett in this case because it developed evidence that ... Bennett's intent was to obstruct the certification of the 2020 Presidential election results," she wrote. "Bennett's motion misses a key factor: similar actions committed with different knowledge and intent may subject a person to different crimes."

Among the evidence she described showing why Bennett was charged with a felony:

—In the months leading up to January 2021, Bennett sent messages and posted on

Facebook about the certification proceeding and its role in the post-election process.

A message Bennett sent to Williams in December said that "January 6 is the official UNITED STATES CONGRESS vote day and 1/20 is the true day that matters. Stay cool & watch how awesome the next scene is for FREEDOM!!"

—A few days later, Bennett posted on Facebook about making "EPIC HUGE noise" at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

—About 6 p.m. on Jan. 6, Bennett wrote a post celebrating the event, starting with "CAPITOL WAS STORMED" and saying, "TODAY WAS A REVOLUTIONARY MESSAGE." Then, in the next 24 hours he deleted most of his Facebook posts about Jan. 6.

Both were indicted on March 19, 2021. Williams was arrested two days later.

On March 29, 2021, Bennett left a voicemail for a friend saying that he was "laying low" to avoid arrest. Two days later, an FBI agent left a voicemail and sent a text message to Bennett, advising him about the arrest warrant and his need to surrender.

Bennett did not surrender until 12 days after he was indicted, and on his way to the courthouse in Charlotte he threw his iPhone 11, which Krasinski noted had cost Bennett about $1,000, out of his car window so it couldn't be searched.

"Simply put," Krasinski wrote, "the government is not making charging decisions based on gender. Rather, the government makes charging decisions based upon the evidence available at the time charges are brought."

Williams pleaded guilty on Feb. 3, 2022, to a single misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a U.S. Capitol building. She is expected to be called as a witness at Bennett's trial, which is scheduled to begin Oct. 16.