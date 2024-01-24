Man's body discovered along U.S. 23 in Scioto County

Jan. 24—PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said the body of a man was discovered along U.S. 23 last week.

According to a new release from the sheriff's office, Thoroughman said the 911 communication center received a call that a deceased person had been at about 3:28 p.m. on Jan. 17.

The caller advised that the remains were near the 2200 block, just north of Portsmouth.

Thoroughman said a deputy responded to initiate the investigation. Rosemount Fire Department responded and assisted in the retrieval of the body. The body was sent to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office for an autopsy.

The coroner's office was able to make a positive identification through the use of fingerprints. The body has been identified as Wilbur Silvia, 48, who last known address was 3929 McDermott Pond Creek in McDermott, Ohio. Silvia was last seen approximately one month ago. No missing report had been filed due to Silvia frequently taking off with no contact being made to family or friends for periods of time.

Thoroughman stated that no foul play is suspected at this time and that this is still an ongoing investigation.