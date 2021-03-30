Man's body discovered at NJ Transit train station

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the death of a man whose body was found at a New Jersey Transit station in Morristown overnight.

Video Transcript

Police were called to the station after the body was discovered in a stairway shortly after midnight. Autopsy results are pending. The Morris County prosecutor's office, the sheriff's office, as well as New Jersey Transit police are all taking part in the investigation.

