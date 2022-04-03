Man's body found behind Winn-Dixie in Navarre, SRSO launches death investigation

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the body of a middle-aged man was found Saturday afternoon behind the Navarre Winn-Dixie.

There were no indicators of foul play, and the case is being considered a "death investigation" rather than a homicide, according to SRSO Sgt. Rich Aloy.

The deceased man's identity will be released by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office once the family is notified.

