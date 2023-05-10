Man's body found in Brunswick had been shot

May 10—A man found dead in a car May 1 in Brunswick was shot to death, a release from the Brunswick Police Department said. What police were investigating as a suspicious death is now believed to be a homicide.

Police found the body of Romnel Wilfredo Lopez Alfaro, 38, in a gray Honda Civic in the 2200 block of Amherst Street with an apparent injury, the release said.

"The decedent's body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner's office for further examination, where it was determined that Mr. Alfaro was shot before succumbing to his injury," the release on Tuesday from Assistant Police Chief Angela Smith said.

Investigators said last week they were treating the death as suspicious. On Wednesday, they said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

The call, made to police on May 1 by a concerned citizen who thought the car was out of place, is an example of why Smith said it is important to say something when people see something suspicious.

"It's a good reminder to the public that if they see something that doesn't belong, call us so we can follow up on it," Smith said last week.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Brunswick Police Department at 912-267-5559 or the Silent Witness line at 912-267-5516.