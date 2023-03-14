Man's body found by fisherman in North Oconee River near downtown Athens

The body of a man found in the North Oconee River on Friday remained unidentified early this week as an investigation continues into the man's identification and cause of death.

The body was found shortly after 5 p.m. by a man fishing in the area of the North Oconee River Park, according to a Athens-Clarke police report.

The 23-year-old fisherman from Forsyth County reported he saw what appeared to be a body snagged on a tree and floating face down.

Oconee Blotter: Motorist with snake taken to jail, but snake eludes deputies

Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson said the body was removed and it did not have any identification.

“He had been in the water for several days,” Wilson said.

The police report said the body appeared to be of a middle-age white male, either bald or with a receding hair line and a medium-length beard.

Wilson said there is no telling where the man entered the river or under what circumstances. The autopsy could determine a cause of death, he said.

Athens-Clarke County Fire Department firefighters removed the body from the river.

.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Fisherman spots man's body in river near downtown Athens