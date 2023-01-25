A man's body was found inside a car at a towing business parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

Columbus police are investigating a suspected homicide after a man's body was found inside a car at a business on the Far West Side Tuesday afternoon.

The discovery was made around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday in the lot of Woody's Towing Service, located at 606 Hilliard Rome Road.

Police said they were looking for a person who had been reported to have been missing for a week on the towing services lot, which is fenced in on Hilliard Rome Road and entered from Manor Park Drive. Detectives who were searching found the man's body.

Because of visible injuries, homicide detectives were called, police said. The man who was found has not been identified and police did not say whether it was the person who had previously been reported missing. Police also did not release where in the car the body was found.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Man's body found inside car at Far West Side towing business lot