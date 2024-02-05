Man's body found after large house fire in North Augusta

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found following a North Augusta house fire.

At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to 131 Tiger Lily Circle in North Augusta for a house fire, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

When they arrived, fire crews from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety were battling a fully involved residential fire, according to the release. Firefighters recovered a male body from inside the home.

The victim will be autopsied in Newberry to determine his cause of death and positive identification, according to a news release from the Aiken County Coroner's Office. The victim's identity will be released after family members have been notified.

Investigators are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about the fire should contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Human remains found after North Augusta house fire