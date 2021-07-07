Man's body found in Merrimack River in Manchester

Jul. 7—A man's body was recovered from the Merrimack River in Manchester on Wednesday.

Manchester police did not immediately identify the deceased man. The man's cause of death has not been determined, police say. But according to Manchester Police Department spokeswoman Heather Hamel, police do not believe the man's death is suspicious.

The Manchester Fire Department recovered the man's body from the river below Commercial Street just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

District Chief Max Chiasson said a person who is staying on the river banks called 911 after spotting the body this morning. Chiasson said the person who called said he thought the man had been swimming in the river late Tuesday night.

Chiasson said he believed the man's body had been in the river for several hours when he was recovered.

The man is the third New Hampshire person found dead in or near the Merrimack River this year.

On May 9, the body of Henniker resident Edward McCabe, 60, was discovered on the banks of the Merrimack River behind the Eversource building in Manchester. The body of Nashua resident Greg Surbey was found in March, in the river in Tyngsborough, Mass.

