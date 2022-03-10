Man's body found near Pennsylvania-Ohio state line, police investigating unidentified victim

GLASGOW — A man's body was found Wednesday along the Ohio River near the state line with Ohio, Pennsylvania State Police reported.

According to the report, the Beaver County Coroner's Office pronounced the man dead at the scene in Glasgow and it is believed he may have been in the water for a substantial amount of time.

Police described the victim as a white male with black hair, believed to be in either his 20s or 30s and appearing to have a "medium build." When found, he was wearing Tommy Hilfiger shoes, black socks, jeans with a black belt and a silver diamond tennis necklace.

Reports indicate that the man was not wearing a shirt when the body was discovered. Additionally, he did not have any photo identification on his person, which has made it hard to identify him.

State police are encouraging those with information on the incident or who can potentially identify the victim to contact their Beaver Barracks at 724-773-7400.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Unidentified male victim found in Ohio River near Glasgow