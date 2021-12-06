Man's body found near railroad tracks; Muncie police investigating

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police are investigating after a man's body was found Monday morning near railroad tracks on the city's west side.

Deputy Police Chief Melissa Pease said the body was found along White River Boulevard between Nichols and Godman avenues. 911 dispatchers received a related call at 8:27 a.m.

As a result of the investigation, a train was stopped on tracks, blocking crossings on White River Boulevard, and Nichols and Kilgore avenues.

Investigators were not immediately certain whether the man had been struck by a train, or how long the body had been at that location.

Deputy Coroner Lorri Strunk-Loser was called to the scene.

(This story will be updated.)

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Body found near Muncie railroad tracks