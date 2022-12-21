Man's body found near woods along Yacht Basin Drive in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Police have launched a death investigation after the body of a man was found Wednesday afternoon behind the city's soccer complex and skate park.

Colonial Heights Police Major Rob Ruxer said the body was discovered around 1 p.m. in the 1300 block of Yacht Basin Drive in the city's northeastern area. Ruxer said a citizen had reported the possibility of human remains along a wood line on Yacht Basin Drive, and officers made the discovery when they arrived at the scene.

The body was taken to the state medical examiner's office in Richmond for further examination and identification. Police did not offer speculation on how long the body may have been there or any possible cause of death.

Anyone with possible information about the victim is urged to call Police Detective Sgt. Adam Brandeberry at (804) 520-9327 or email brandeberrya@colonialheightsva.gov.

This is a developing story.

