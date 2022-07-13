Man's body found at pond amid search for Indianapolis dad, 3 children

Kyle Moorman, 27, Kyran Holland, 1, Kyannah Holland 2, and Kyle Moorman II, 5, were last seen Wednesday, July 6 around 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Sherman Drive in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis police investigators' search at a south side pond — a search believed connected to a missing Indianapolis man and his three young children — turned into a death investigation Tuesday evening.

Officer Samone Burris confirmed police located an unresponsive adult man in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene, but his identity has not been confirmed.

Police have asked the public to avoid the 2900 block of Bluff Road as they continue their investigation.

Indianapolis Tac Teams 7 & 14 assisting the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department with an investigation at Bluff Road and Troy Avenue on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Investigators with flashlights and K-9s circled the perimeter of the pond Tuesday night. They shone large spotlights onto the surface of the water as they gathered near a ramp into the pond near a parking lot off Bluff Road.

For days, family and friends have been searching for Kyle Moorman, 27, as well as his three children, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 1-year-old Kyran Holland.

Kyle Moorman is described as 5-foot-10, 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kyle Moorman II is described as 3-foot-7, 40 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes

Kyannah Holland is described as 2-foot-6, 25 pound with blond hair and blue eyes.

Kyran Holland is described as 2-feet, 15 pounds with with blond hair and blue eyes.

Kyle Moorman, 27, last seen Wednesday, July 6 around 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Sherman Drive in Indianapolis.

The four missing were last seen Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at about 11 p.m., in the 1000 block of south Sherman Drive on Indianapolis' east side, according to IMPD.

Family and friends searched a pond and the surrounding area near the intersection of Bluff Road and West Troy Avenue on the south side of Indianapolis Monday evening to look for the missing man and his children.

Mariah Moorman said it was the last place they believe her brother's phone pinged from.

Kyle Moorman II, 5, last seen Wednesday, July 6 in the 1000 block of South Sherman Drive in Indianapolis

"As far as we know, he was coming out here to go fishing," Mariah Moorman said. "That's what he told my sister. It's not odd. He does it all the time. They go night fishing a lot."

The last time the man's phone pinged was around 12:40 a.m. July 7, Mariah Moorman said.

Family and friends have spent hours each day looking near the White River or the pond since he went missing, she said.

Kyannah Holland, 2, last seen Wednesday, July 6 in the 1000 block of South Sherman Drive in Indianapolis

Late Tuesday, family and friends of Kyle Moorman gathered in the area waiting on information from investigators. Some said they were near the pond when a body was spotted in the water and police were called earlier in the day.

Selina Delarosa and Mike Jones, of Greenwood, assisted in the search for Moorman and his children. Delarosa said they fish the White River in the area and decided to help search after family had asked if they had any information.

Delarosa and Jones brought a boat to the pond and helped search the water Monday night into Tuesday morning. Family of Moorman said about 100 people have assisted in the search for the man and his children since they went missing.

Kyran Holland, 1, last seen Wednesday, July 6 in the 1000 block of South Sherman Drive in Indianapolis

Where were Kyle Moorman and his children last seen?

The father and his children were last seen Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at about 11 p.m., in the 1000 block of south Sherman Drive on Indianapolis' east side, according to IMPD.

Police said the father was driving a 2009 black Saab 9-3 with an unknown temporary plate.

Those with information on their whereabouts are asked to call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-32706160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Searchers look at a large pond, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, during a hunt for Kyle Moorman, who went missing with his three children a week ago. This area, near Bluff Road and West Troy Avenue is a spot Moorman liked to go fishing.

Where have people looked for Kyle Moorman?

Some in the search party used a magnet to search the bottom of the pond Monday evening, while others walked around the body of water looking for any signs of the missing man and his children.

The search continued near the pond on the city's south side Tuesday morning and afternoon, Mariah Moorman said. Family and friends focused on looking in ditches and wooded areas nearby in case the man wrecked his car and went off the road, Mariah Moorman said.

Police used a drone to search the area nearby Tuesday morning, she said. Mariah Moorman encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

"There's three kids missing," Mariah Moorman said. "This is unreal."

