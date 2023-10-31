Man's body found at Sandy Creek Nature Center

Athens-Clarke police and the coroner’s office are investigating the death of man found in his car parked at the Sandy Creek Nature Center on Monday.

The body of Morris Benjamin Bullock, 51, of Hull was found by a jogger, who was using the trail, according to police.

The 64-year-old Hull man told police he arrived at about 10 a.m. and saw a Cadillac at the park with the driver’s side window down. When he returned from his jog, he decided to approach the car and found a man in the driver’s seat, so he called 911.

Police arrived and found a piece of burned aluminum foil, along with the man’s identification, cell phone and other items in the car.

Coroner Sonny Wilson said Tuesday that investigators do not suspect foul play at this time, but an autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of death.

The vehicle was also towed by police as part of the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Police investigate death of man found at Sandy Creek Nature Center