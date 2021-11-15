Man's body found under highway overpass in Olneyville, police say

PROVIDENCE — Providence detectives are investigating a man's death following the discovery of a body, police said Monday morning.

The death, which was not the result of a shooting, is regarded as a potential homicide, said Providence police Maj. David Lapatin.

More: RI's child porn task force faces an uphill fight, with cases on the rise

More: Providence police coax woman from ledge of parking garage's top deck

The body was found underneath an elevated section of Route 6 in Olneyville just off Troy Street, Lapatin said.

He said police will provide more information later today.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence RI: Man found dead under Route 6 highway overpass