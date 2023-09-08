Man's body found in woods by Veterans Drive

Sep. 7—TRAVERSE CITY — A 36-year-old man's body was found by his mother after a suspected overdose, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office reported.

She found him Wednesday afternoon in the woods off Veterans Drive in Garfield Township and notified law enforcement at 4:50 p.m., according to Capt. Chris Clark.

The sheriff's office is not viewing this death as suspicious, Clark said. Based on their initial investigations and evidence, police said they believe the man died from an overdose. He had a history of substance use disorder at the time of his death and had been living in a treatment house at that time, the captain said.

When his mother hadn't heard from him for a couple of days, she went out looking for him, according to the sheriff's office report.

His body was sent for an autopsy and toxicology examination on Thursday, Clark said.

Police said they are withholding release of the man's name until his entire family has been notified.