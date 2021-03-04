Man's body, motorcycle found 465 feet below Grand Canyon rim, National Park Service says

Sarah Brookbank, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read
John Pennington
John Pennington

The National Park Service said they believe they have found the body of a missing Northern Kentucky man in the Grand Canyon.

On Wednesday National Park Service personnel located a body and motorcycle below the South Kaibab Trailhead of the Grand Canyon after a multi-day search and rescue operation, officials said in a statement.

Officials said the individual is believed to be John Pennington, 40, of Walton. Pennington has been missing since Feb. 23.

The identification was based on evidence found with the body. The individual has been transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office, officials said.

Park rangers said in a statement that the recovered body was located approximately 465 feet below the rim and was transported to the rim by helicopter.

Jan. 23: 1 dead, 2 critically injured after tour bus crashes on way to Grand Canyon West

A missing person flyer issued by the National Park Service for John Pennington.
A missing person flyer issued by the National Park Service for John Pennington.

Pennington was believed to have entered Grand Canyon on or around Feb. 23 and abandoned his personal vehicle near Yaki Point, according to officials.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

According to the Associated Press, the statement said no additional information was immediately available and a park spokeswoman, Ranger Joelle Baird, did not immediately respond to an inquiry from The Associated Press regarding whether there was any indication Pennington purposely drove into the canyon.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Grand Canyon death: Missing man, motorcycle found, officials say

Recommended Stories

  • Malcolm X’s boyhood home in Boston gets historic designation

    Malcolm X’s boyhood home in Boston was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The 2 ½-story house is the only surviving residence associated with the slain civil rights leader’s formative years in the city, according to Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin, who chairs the state historical commission that requested the designation. The home, which was originally built in 1874 and designated a city landmark in 1998, was officially listed on the federal register last month, the National Park Service that oversees the listing said this week.

  • Historical remains found during construction reburied in NYC

    Human remains of early New Yorkers that were discovered during construction in and around Washington Square Park were reinterred inside the park on Tuesday, New York City officials announced. The remains, uncovered during construction between 2008 and 2017, were reburied with assistance from the city Landmarks Preservation Commission and Brooklyn's historic Green-Wood Cemetery, Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver said. "Today we honor these individuals and acknowledge Washington Square Park’s history as a final resting place for thousands of early New Yorkers,” Silver said.

  • Texans have sacrificed so much. Reopening everything too soon could throw it all away

    Did we really put ourselves through months of sacrifice to let it slip away?

  • Some Owners Say Their New 2021 Ford F-150 Pickups Are Rusting Underneath

    Underbody parts on some customers' brand-new trucks have arrived already rusty, and they're not happy. Ford says the problem has no impact on performance or part life.

  • We Asked Vets About the Seresto Flea Collars. Here's What You Should Know

    The popular flea and tick prevention collars have been linked to the deaths of nearly 1,700 pets. Here's what you should do if your pet wears one.

  • Looking into the future: Who would replace Mike Krzyzewski at Duke?

    When Mike Krzyzewski decides to retire, Duke would undoubtedly prefer to hire a disciple as his replacement. But right now, none have emerged as a solid option.

  • Recalling a 'need to see it to believe it' event when a house survived a tornado

    There were 41 tornadoes that caused 23 deaths in the U.S. south on March 3, 2019.

  • 91-year-old hospitalized after getting 2 COVID vaccines in 4 hours, Ohio woman says

    The incident is under investigation.

  • I flew business class for 9 hours, and it made me wish I saved my money and bought an economy ticket

    The writer reviewed how safe she felt, which perks she got, and the food she had during an international British Airways flight from Texas to London.

  • Colorado man arrested in 1982 cold case murders of 2 women, authorities say

    A Colorado man has been arrested in connection with the unsolved murders of two women who were found dead in 1982, authorities said. Alan Lee Phillips, 70, of Dumont, Colorado, was taken into custody without incident in Clear Creek County on Feb. 24 and is currently being held at the Park County Jail in the town of Fairplay, about 90 miles southwest of Denver. Park County Sheriff Tom McGrath announced the arrest on Wednesday.

  • SpaceX's Starship Prototype Rocket Explodes Minutes After Successful Landing

    SN10, the latest SpaceX Starship prototype, appeared to make a successful landing for the first time, but unexpectedly exploded about 10 minutes later.

  • Archaeologists Just Discovered the ‘Lamborghini’ of Chariots in the Ruins of Pompeii

    "This is an outright fancy, fancy car."

  • Duchess of Sussex hits back at 'smear campaign' after being accused of bullying Palace staff

    The Duchess of Sussex has claimed she is a victim of a “smear campaign” over allegations that she faced several complaints of bullying from members of her staff. She was accused of driving two personal assistants out of the household and undermining the confidence of a third employee during her time as working royal, The Times reported on Tuesday night. The Duchess has hit back at the claims, with her aides describing them as a smear designed to undermine her ahead of the broadcast of the couple’s much anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey. In a legal letter to The Times the spokesman for the Sussexes said: “Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet.” The spokesman added: “It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.” The reports come as tensions between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Buckingham Palace deepen. A spokesman for the Sussexes told The Telegraph: "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. "She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good." Jason Knauf, the couple's communications secretary at the time, submitted a formal complaint about the claims in October 2018 in an apparent bid to protect his staff. In his email, he said: "I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable. The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards Y."

  • SC reports fewer than 500 COVID-19 cases for first time in 5 months Tuesday

    The last time the daily number of cases dropped below 500 was Oct. 2, according to DHEC.

  • General Motors Extends Production Cut Amidst Chip Crisis: Reuters

    General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) has extended production cuts at three North American plants and added a fourth to the list of factories hit by the global semiconductor chip crisis, Reuters reports. However, the cut did not change GM’s February forecast of a $2 billion loss in 2021. The automaker expected chip supplies to normalize by the second half of the year with no incremental losses. Chip shortage has hit automakers globally. GM did not disclose the impact on volumes or parts affected by the chip shortage but said it intends to recover much of the lost output. “GM continues to leverage every available semiconductor to build and ship our most popular and in-demand products, including full-size trucks and SUVs,” GM spokesman David Barnas told Reuters. Power outage in Texas further hit chip production. Samsung, NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI), and Infineon Technologies AG’s (OTC: IFNNF) factory shut down in Texas last month following the winter storm. Samsung still requires a couple of weeks to resume production at its Austin chip plant following a shutdown due to the winter storm last month. President Joe Biden has also pushed for billion In Congressional funding to tackle the chip crisis. Price action: GM stock was down 1.71% at $53.18 on the last check Wednesday. Image Courtesy: Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTyto Athene To Acquire AT&T's Defense IT Professional Services BusinessMICT Shares Are Trading Lower On M Proposed Institutional Share Sale© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Asia-Pacific Shares Tumble on Resurgent Worries Over Rising US Bond Yields

    The catalyst behind both moves was a rise in bond yields. Rising interest rates disproportionately hurt high-growth companies in both the U.S. and Asia because investors value them based on earnings expected years into the future, and high interest rates hurt the value of futures earnings more than the value of earnings made in the short-term. Australian shares fell on Thursday as renewed worries about rising U.S. bond yields soured risk sentiment globally.

  • Dolphins cut $51 million player after just one season in which he played through a painful hip injury

    NFL linebacker Kyle Van Noy revealed details about what he went through in a recovery process with the Miami Dolphins after the team cut him on Tuesday.

  • Scientists Want to Destroy Zombie Satellites With Lasers. What Could Go Wrong?

    This space junk solution may cause problems of its own.

  • Roy Hodgson hopes former Eagles star Aaron Wan-Bissaka takes flight with England

    Wan-Bissaka has previously been called up to the England senior squad but is yet to make his debut.

  • Explainer: Honda unveils its new level 3 technology, but how does it work?

    Honda Motor Co Ltd unveiled on Thursday a limited batch of its flagship Legend sedan this week, becoming the world's first carmaker to sell a vehicle equipped with certified level 3 self-driving technology. There are different levels of automation, from levels 0 to 5, according to the Society of Automotive Engineers and most automakers. Besides Honda, several automakers including Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz have said they are ready to deploy Level 3 systems for highway driving.