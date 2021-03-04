Man's body, motorcycle found 465 feet below Grand Canyon rim, National Park Service says

John Pennington

The National Park Service said they believe they have found the body of a missing Northern Kentucky man in the Grand Canyon.

On Wednesday National Park Service personnel located a body and motorcycle below the South Kaibab Trailhead of the Grand Canyon after a multi-day search and rescue operation, officials said in a statement.

Officials said the individual is believed to be John Pennington, 40, of Walton. Pennington has been missing since Feb. 23.

The identification was based on evidence found with the body. The individual has been transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office, officials said.

Park rangers said in a statement that the recovered body was located approximately 465 feet below the rim and was transported to the rim by helicopter.

Pennington was believed to have entered Grand Canyon on or around Feb. 23 and abandoned his personal vehicle near Yaki Point, according to officials.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

According to the Associated Press, the statement said no additional information was immediately available and a park spokeswoman, Ranger Joelle Baird, did not immediately respond to an inquiry from The Associated Press regarding whether there was any indication Pennington purposely drove into the canyon.

