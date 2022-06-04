Man's body pulled from Appomattox River near VSU; Chesterfield Police are investigating

ETTRICK — Chesterfield Police have launched a death investigation after a man's body was found partially submerged in the Appomattox River Saturday morning.

A police statement said the grisly discovery was made around 8:15 a.m. on Chesterfield Avenue across from the Virginia State University campus. Chesterfield's Fire & EMS dive team pulled the body from the river.

The body was taken to the state medical examiner's office in Richmond for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone who may information about this case is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

This is a developing story.

