Man's body pulled from Mississippi River in downtown St. Paul

Sep. 17—A man's body was pulled from the Mississippi River in downtown St. Paul on Friday, and law enforcement is investigating the circumstances.

A tugboat operator made the discovery, according to police. Ramsey County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of the Robert Street bridge about 10:50 a.m. and they recovered the body about 1 p.m., according to the sheriff's office, which said St. Paul police and fire also responded.

The Ramsey County medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy and work to determine the man's identity.