HAWTHORNE — Police responded to a residential fire in the borough on Thursday night and discovered the body of a man in the home.

Police responded to a fire at 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue at 9:03 p.m., stated the Passaic County Prosecutor's office and borough Police Department on Friday morning.

Upon arrival, patrol units discovered an active fire at the rear of 20 4th Ave., the statement reads. Firefighters extinguished the flames and when they entered the home found the body of a many who has not yet been identified, the statement reads.

Weather: New Jersey braces for more rain, wind on Friday night while still dealing with flooding

The circumstances surrounding the individual's death remain unclear, and authorities have launched an investigation.

Authorities said they will release more information as it becomes available.

The borough's police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 973-427-1800.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Man's body recovered from burning home in Hawthorne