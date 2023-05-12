Man's body recovered from Great Miami River days after crash, police say

A man's body was pulled from the Great Miami River in Butler County on Thursday, police said.

A man's body was recovered from the Great Miami River in Butler County on Thursday, according to the Hamilton Police Department.

Hamilton police and fire personnel responded just before 6 p.m. to a public boat launch along the river after the body was located by a boater on the water, police said in a Friday afternoon news release.

Police and the Butler County Coroner's Office identified the man as 52-year-old Michael Bowling of Hamilton, the release states.

Bowling owned a vehicle involved in a single-vehicle collision last week, police said, adding investigators believe him to be the person who entered the river after the crash.

Officers were dispatched around 9:50 p.m. on May 6 to the crash at North Third Street and Black Street, police said. Witnesses told police the driver got out of his vehicle, ran toward the river and jumped into it.

Police began searching the riverbank for the driver and officers spotted him in the river near the Black Street Bridge.

That kicked off a dayslong search conducted by Hamilton police, the Hamilton Fire Department's river rescue team, the Butler County Sheriff's Office's water rescue team and other search teams.

