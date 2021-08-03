Man's body recovered from lake in Eagan

Paul Walsh, Star Tribune

A man's body was recovered Tuesday from a lake in Eagan, authorities said.

Fire Department personnel pulled the man from Schulze Lake in Lebanon Hills Park late in the morning after a visitor noticed a body in the water near the swimming area, the Dakota County Sheriff's Office said.

Park video surveillance captured images of the man on Sunday walking from the parking lot toward the beach with a towel, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The man's identity has yet to be released.

