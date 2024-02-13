Man's body recovered by State Police along Neponset River in Milton

MILTON − State Police say they recovered a man's body from the Neponset River off Granite Avenue in Milton on Tuesday morning.

They said State Police divers reached the body at about 11 a.m. after it was found partially submerged near the Neponset Valley Yacht Club.

The investigation into the man’s death will be conducted by the State Police detectives for Norfolk County with assistance from the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

On Monday, State Police said their divers had recovered the body of a 34-year-old man from the Charles River. They said the man is believed to have been homeless.

According to preliminary investigation, he appeared to have jumped from the Longfellow Bridge connecting Boston and Cambridge at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, then struggled to stay afloat and called for help before fully submerging.

On Saturday, a person was pulled from the frigid Fore River Channel after jumping from the Fore River Bridge, Quincy police said.

