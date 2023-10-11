Man's body recovered from waters of Lake Hartwell

The body of an apparent drowning victim was recovered about noon Wednesday in the waters of Lake Hartwell.

The body was sent to the state crime lab, Hart County sheriff’s spokeswoman Madison Cleveland said.

The man, whose identity including his home state, have not been released, was reported missing about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said the man and his son were camping at the lake when wind gusts made their boat drift into the lake. The man attempted to swim to the boat, but went under and never resurfaced.

The drowning occurred near Paynes Creek Campground, located south of I-85.

Besides deputies, a search crew included Hart County EMC, fire services and the state Department of Natural Resources.

The search was continued into the night, then resumed Wednesday morning, according to Cleveland.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Rescue team recovers body of apparent drowning victim in Lake Hartwell