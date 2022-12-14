A body that was run over by multiple vehicles Tuesday night on Interstate 94 near Haggerty Road in Van Buren Township has been identified as a township man, Michigan State Police said Wednesday.

The man's name has not been released, pending notification of relatives.

The incident took place at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to police on the agency's Twitter account for the Second District. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received several calls from motorists saying they'd hit something on the freeway, the agency said.

When troopers arrived, they believed it was the body of a woman, but the medical examiner's office later determined it was a man.

The original vehicle that struck the man pulled off at Belleville Road, the agency said.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Man's body run over multiple times on I-94 near Haggerty