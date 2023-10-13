A man's body, with stab wounds, is found behind a Providence supermarket

PROVIDENCE – Detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Thursday evening behind Stop & Shop on Manton Avenue, according to Providence police.

The body, which was found at about 5:30 p.m. had stab wounds, said Providence police Detective Maj. David Lapatin.

Lapatin said Friday afternoon that he was unable to confirm that the man's death was a homicide. He had no further information to provide.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Body of man, with stab wounds, found behind Providence Stop & Shop.