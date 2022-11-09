Man's bond raised to $400K for drug charges

Nov. 8—LIMA — A Lima man's bond for numerous drug charges was raised on Tuesday morning to $400,000 after he consumed cocaine while out on a previous bond.

Terry Watkins-Thomas, 35, is charged with four counts of third-degree felony heroin trafficking, four counts of third-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, third-degree aggravated drug trafficking, third-degree felony having weapons under disability, fourth-degree felony heroin possession with multiple specifications, fourth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound with multiple specifications and first-degree felony cocaine possession.

According to the indictment, many of the alleged offenses were committed near a school.

Watkins-Thomas posted a $75,000 surety bond on Nov. 2, 2021, according to court documents. He was required to complete drug testing, remain on house arrest and appear to court hearings.

According to court documents, Watkins-Thomas' bond was revoked on Nov. 19, 2021, for testing positive for cocaine the day prior. He allegedly had also not charged his GPS monitor and did not respond to the monitoring company. He could not be located.

On Jan. 21, 2022, Watkins-Thomas did not appear for a scheduled hearing and was arrested on May 7.

Watkins-Thomas' public defender, Kenneth Rexford, said the man had been afraid he could spend up to 27 years in prison because he didn't understand the charges filed against him. Rexford said Watkins-Thomas now understands the case and is more cooperative.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser said she doesn't believe Watkins-Thomas had "all these epiphanies" before raising his bond to a quarter of a million dollars. A jury trial in the case is scheduled for Jan. 23, 2023.