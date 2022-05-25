A man's bond was reduced, but then police say they found guns and drugs in his home
The man accused of chasing and shooting at someone through a Hyde Park Kroger parking lot is back in jail Wednesday.
Kevion Howze, 23, was initially given a $500,000 bond after he was arrested on charges, including attempted murder, related to the March 25 shooting.
Howze would have had to post 10% or $50,000 to be released from jail to await trial at home.
His attorney Scott Rubenstein filed a motion to reduce his bond. The motion cited the recent Ohio Supreme Court decision that states judges cannot consider the safety of the community when setting a bond amount.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters has criticized the ruling saying it puts dangerous criminals back on the streets.
After a May 9 hearing, Howze's bond was reduced to $100,000 of which he posted $10,000 that same day and was released.
He was ordered to wear an electronic monitor to track his location as a condition of his bond.
On Tuesday, Howze was arrested again.
Court documents state electronic monitoring unit officers visited Howze's residence in Evanston.
The officers reported they found an AR-15 rifle, a Beretta 92 handgun, fentanyl, marijuana and digital scales.
His bond was set at $80,000 in the new case.
In a bond modification hearing Wednesday, Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Melba Marsh restored the bond in the original case to $500,000.
Rubenstein could not be reached for comment at the time of this report.
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: A man's bond was reduced, then police say he was found guns and drugs