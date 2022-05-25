A man's bond was reduced, but then police say they found guns and drugs in his home

Cameron Knight, Cincinnati Enquirer
The man accused of chasing and shooting at someone through a Hyde Park Kroger parking lot is back in jail Wednesday.

Kevion Howze, 23, was initially given a $500,000 bond after he was arrested on charges, including attempted murder, related to the March 25 shooting.

Howze would have had to post 10% or $50,000 to be released from jail to await trial at home.

His attorney Scott Rubenstein filed a motion to reduce his bond. The motion cited the recent Ohio Supreme Court decision that states judges cannot consider the safety of the community when setting a bond amount.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters has criticized the ruling saying it puts dangerous criminals back on the streets.

After a May 9 hearing, Howze's bond was reduced to $100,000 of which he posted $10,000 that same day and was released.

He was ordered to wear an electronic monitor to track his location as a condition of his bond.

On Tuesday, Howze was arrested again.

Court documents state electronic monitoring unit officers visited Howze's residence in Evanston.

The officers reported they found an AR-15 rifle, a Beretta 92 handgun, fentanyl, marijuana and digital scales.

His bond was set at $80,000 in the new case.

In a bond modification hearing Wednesday, Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Melba Marsh restored the bond in the original case to $500,000.

Rubenstein could not be reached for comment at the time of this report.

