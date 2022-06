Jun. 25—Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation after a male suspect allegedly threatened a 40-year-old man with a handgun and took his vehicle in Ewa early today.

The alleged robbery occurred at about 3 :45 a.m. today.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-9300.