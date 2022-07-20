Man's conviction, sentence for murder of uncle upheld

Jul. 20—INDIANAPOLIS — The facts about a 2015 murder and coverup in Bristol were enough to justify the sentence the killer received even if he hadn't also tried to fool jurors, state appeals court justices say.

Charles Bussard, 32, was convicted after less than an hour of deliberation in the January 2015 murder of his uncle, 45-year-old Byron Bussard. Charles Bussard was sentenced to 63 years in prison, which is two years under the maximum he could have received.