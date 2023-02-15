Man's conviction upheld for telling girl to drink cleaning fluid

Feb. 15—The state Appellate Court has upheld a Manchester man's conviction of risk of injury to a child for pouring out two cups of a cleaning solution and telling a 3-year-old girl to drink one of them after saying he intended to take his life and the girl's.

CONVICTION AFFIRMED

DEFENDANT: Charles Lewis, 49, formerly of Birch Street in Manchester

CONVICTION: Risk of injury to a child for telling 3-year-old to drink cleaning fluid

LATEST: State Appellate Court affirms conviction

When the man, Charles Lewis, now 49, told the girl to come over and drink the "off-brand cleaning solution" during the Nov. 1, 2017, incident, his wife told the girl to stay where she was, and the girl obeyed, his wife testified at his January 2020 trial. Lewis then poured cleaning fluid from the girl's cup into his and went outside, while his wife left their small apartment over a store on Birch Street with the girl.

Hartford Superior Court Judge James T. Graham in 2021 sentenced Lewis to five years in prison for the risk of injury conviction. He added a consecutive three-year sentence for violating probation conditions in another case, in which Lewis had been convicted of violating a family violence protective order.

Lewis has been in jail since his February 2018 arrest in the risk case, online records show. He has served more than half of his prison term, the amount required for parole eligibility for the crimes at issue. He could be paroled at any time.

When Lewis completes the prison term and any parole, his sentence requires him to serve five years of probation, facing up to five more years in prison if he violates release conditions.

Lewis faced several other accusations of mistreating the 3-year-old but was acquitted of them at his trial, with the jury rejecting some counts and the judge ruling that the evidence was insufficient on others.

In a separate case, Lewis was accused of sexually assaulting another girl. Online court records currently show no such pending case or conviction, indicating that the case ended without a conviction.

In the appeal, public defender Richard E. Condon Jr. argued that the evidence at Lewis' trial was insufficient to convict him of risk of injury and that the law was unconstitutionally vague as applied to the facts of his case.

The risk of injury statute prohibits several types of conduct. The one at issue in Lewis' case was an act likely to impair a child's health.

The defense lawyer argued that the evidence at Lewis' trial didn't support that conclusion because it didn't show he had engaged in "blatant physical abuse" of the girl.

But Judge Robert W. Clark wrote for the unanimous three-judge panel that heard the appeal, "The jury reasonably could have concluded that the defendant's conduct was sufficiently egregious to rise to the level of deliberate, blatant abuse."

The panel also rejected a defense claim that Lewis' conduct didn't violate the law because his wife was present and prevented the girl from drinking the "off-brand cleaning solution," which the wife testified was poisonous to the best of her knowledge. Clark wrote that the jury could reasonably have concluded that the cleaning solution would injure the girl and that the 3-year-old would follow Lewis' instruction to drink it.

As to the claim that the risk statute is unconstitutionally vague, the court concluded that previous court decisions gave Lewis notice that his conduct was prohibited.

The defense lawyer said he intends to ask the state Supreme Court to review the Appellate Court decision, although the state's top court doesn't have to do so.

Judges Nina F. Elgo and Melanie L. Cradle joined Clark in the decision.

