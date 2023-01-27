Man's death, alleged fight in Fairfield Twp. remains under investigation

Jan. 27—Fairfield Twp. Police are continuing to investigate an incident that happened a week ago on Canal Road that resulted in the death of a 42-year-old man.

David Snider, of Canal Road, died of multiple traumatic injuries, and the manner of death is pending further investigation, according to the coroner's office.

Fairfield Twp. Police were called to the 3700 block of Canal Road during the early morning hours Jan. 21 on reports of two people injured in the roadway. Snider was one of those two who had been struck by a pickup truck that fled the scene following an altercation, according to police. He was taken to Kettering Health Hamilton, where he was pronounced dead.

"The victims were familiar with the occupants in the pickup truck and were able to provide information to officers," Fairfield Twp. police stated.

The occupants of the truck, both male, met officers at another location and said there had been a dispute among several people at a home on Canal Road, near where the two were found injured.

The males in the truck said they were trying to get away after being threatened with a gun, police said. Snider and a female in the roadway were injured as the truck was fleeing the area. The woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A distraught female 911 caller told dispatchers repeatedly that the victim "got run over by a truck." The caller also mentioned someone had a gun.

Capt. Doug Lanier said detectives are still interviewing witnesses and are getting conflicting statements. There was a BB gun found at the scene near the house.

Lanier said he anticipates the evidence gathered by detectives to be presented to the prosecutor's office when completed.