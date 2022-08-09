Man's death being investigated as homicide in Loves Park

The Loves Park police department shown here on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Loves Park.

LOVES PARK — A 30-year-old man was shot to death Friday night in Loves Park, police said.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue where they found the man in the backyard of the residence, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man died at the scene, police said. His name has not been released.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Loves Park Police at 815-654-5015 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

The homicide is the third this year in Loves Park.

