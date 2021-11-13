Man's death declared homicide after Friday shooting on northwest side

An Indianapolis man died in a northwest-side shooting early Friday morning, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers found the man shot and killed in the 4200 block of Falcon Court just before 8 a.m. Friday.

No other information on Friday's shooting has been released.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will identify the man after making next-of-kin notifications.

The death adds to Indianapolis' grim homicide numbers. On Monday, the city broke its criminal homicide record for the second consecutive year — more than 200 people have been killed this year.

Anyone with information about Friday's shooting should contact Detective Chris Craighill at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Chris.Craighill@indy.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

