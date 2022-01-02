Man's death deemed Montgomery's first homicide for the year

Montgomery recorded its first homicide for 2022 the afternoon of New Year's Day.

At about 3:11 p.m. police and fire medics went to Mobile Road near Beecher Street on a person shot call, said Lt. Jarrett Williams, a spokesman for the Montgomery Police Department.. A man had a life threatening gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene, he said. The man's name was not released.

The case is being treated as a homicide, he said. No arrest had been made by 6 p.m. Saturday.

There is no additional information available about the investigation.

The homicide was the fifth shooting Montgomery police investigated on the holiday. Four other people received non-life threatening injuries in the prior unrelated shootings

