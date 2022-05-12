Man's death in Downtown El Paso under investigation by police detectives

A police investigation is underway after a man was found dead Thursday morning in Downtown El Paso.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit are investigating a man's death along El Paso Street between Father Rahm Avenue and 4th Avenue, police said.

A body covered by a white sheet could be seen on the street between two vehicles, Channel 9-KTSM reported. The street is sealed off by crime-scene tape.

Details on the death have yet to be released by police officials as the investigation continued.

*This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Man found dead in Downtown El Paso