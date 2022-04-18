Wichita Falls Police responded Monday morning to the scene of a "suspicious" death of a man at the Motel 6 off Central Freeway.

Wichita Falls Police were called to the scene of a death at a motel off Central Freeway Monday morning.

Officers responded at 7:49 a.m. Monday to the Motel 6 in the 1200 block of Central Freeway.

When they arrived, they saw a deceased man in one of the motel rooms.

Police identified the man as Steven Kilmer, 68. The man's listed home address is in Dallas.

Public Information Officer Charlie Eipper said there was suspicious evidence surrounding the death. Crime scene photographers and detectives were called to the area and it was taped off from the public.

A 68-year-old man was found dead at the Motel 6 on Central Freeway. Wichita Falls Police were investigating it as a suspicious death.

Detectives remained on scene as of 10 a.m. Monday and were interviewing the person who found the body.

Eipper said it was an unattended death and they are working to rule out foul play. The body will be sent for autopsy.

WFPD said this is an ongoing investigation and they will release more information as it becomes available.

Stay with Times Record News for the latest on this story.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Man's death at motel under investigation