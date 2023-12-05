Man's death at nursing home is subject of probe

Dec. 4—LIMA — An investigation is underway into circumstances surrounding the death of a 50-year-old man outside a Lima nursing home last week.

According to the man's sister, Larry Bernard House Sr. was a resident at CareCore at Lima, who was taken outside to smoke a cigarette on the evening of Nov. 27.

Betty Henry told The Lima News that staff at the facility apparently forgot about her brother and he was left outdoors in 20 degree temperatures for a prolonged period of time. When found, lifesaving efforts were initiated and House was taken to Memorial Health System, where he was pronounced dead.

A spokesman for the Lima Police Department said Monday a detective has been assigned to the case. No additional information was immediately available.

Funeral services for House are at noon Tuesday at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home.

CareCore at Lima is an 88-bed facility located at 599 S. Shawnee St., Lima, that provides short-term and long-term care. A call to the facility seeking comment on House's death was not returned. An email to the nursing home's parent company, CareCore Health, also went unanswered.