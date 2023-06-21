Man's death at Riverside Park in Vero Beach believed to be suicide, police say

VERO BEACH ― Investigators believe a man found dead Wednesday at Riverside Park in Vero Beach died as a result of suicide, police said.

After a passerby called 911 about 1 p.m. after seeing someone on the ground of a Riverside Park parking lot, first responders soon discovered it was a body, said Officer Kelsea Marty, Vero Beach police spokesperson. The park is on the barrier island.

Vero Beach police investigate the scene where a dead body was found in a parking lot off Riverside Park Drive in Vero Beach June 21, 2023.

Marty said investigators are not releasing the cause of death, such as by firearm, as an autopsy is pending on the man, a 70-year-old Vero Beach resident.

Police are not releasing the name of the man and said the man's family is choosing to shield his name under Marsy's Law.

Introduced in memory of a young woman murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Marsy’s Law was created to offer crime victims a slate of rights, including protecting them and their families from harassment by their attackers.

If you or a loved one are struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Mauricio La Plante is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@tcpalm.com.

