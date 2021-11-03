Man's death ruled homicide by ME

Nov. 3—WEATHERFORD — The death of a 21-year-old man shot and killed Nov. 1 in Saginaw has been ruled a homicide by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

Saginaw police responded to the 600 block of Babbling Brook Drive around 4 a.m. Monday regarding gunshots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased white male, later identified as Andrew Russell, lying face down on the porch with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to a Saginaw PD press release.

Officers met with the homeowner who reported they were awakened around 3:52 a.m. by someone banging on their front door. The resident made contact with Russell, who was unknown to the resident, and asked him to leave, according to police. Russell reportedly began to walk away, but then turned and rushed the resident, who fired multiple rounds while retreating into the house, according to the release.

Russell played football for the Mineral Wells Rams in 2016, according to a team roster, and graduated from Chisholm Trail in 2019.

Saginaw police Wednesday morning said no arrests had been made, and the incident remains under investigation.