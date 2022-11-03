Man's death in Springfield home now being investigated as a homicide

The Springfield Police Department announced Thursday a recent death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Timothy J. Williamson, 42, was found dead Tuesday at about noon at a home in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine Avenue, according to a news release from the department.

The release says Williamson was bleeding from unknown injuries, and the circumstances appeared suspicious.

Police are now considering the death to be a homicide, and detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

As of Thursday afternoon, a suspect had not been identified in this case.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield police say man was killed in home on North Lone Pine Ave