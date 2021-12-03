Man's death under investigation in Galena

Dec. 3—GALENA, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting local police in the investigation of the death of a man whose body was discovered Wednesday night inside his residence in Galena.

The KBI said in a news release that a man called Galena police about 6:30 p.m. to report finding the body of 68-year-old Jerrold L. Brewer inside his home in the 800 block of East 11th Street.

The KBI said it was not immediately apparent how Brewer died, and an autopsy was ordered.